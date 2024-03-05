Explainer: Why SBI wants 4 months to furnish Electoral Bonds data

The State Bank of India has asked for nearly four months to furnish the data on who deposited money into 22,217 electoral bonds and who took out the money from them.

This may sound like a job that should take only a few minutes for a fully computerized bank like SBI, and many have wondered why the bank is asking for four months to furnish this data as directed by the Supreme Court.

Before trying to understand SBI's argument, it is important to understand how electoral bonds work:

To donate money to a political party, a person or company has to first to go to any of the 29 designated SBI branches.

There, the person deposits the money at the branch and collects the 'bonds' -- somewhat like how one would create a demand draft. The difference between a demand draft and an electoral bond is that the demand draft will have the name of both the payer and the payee, but an electoral bond will have neither of these. In other words, if you created an electoral bond and you lost it on your way home, and there is no way for anyone to track it back to you or to figure out who you wanted to gift this to. In terms of anonymity, these 'bearer bonds' are next only to cash.

As a first step, therefore, you would walk into any of the 29 SBI branches and say that you want to create an electoral bond of Rs 50 crore. You would then pay Rs 50 crore to the bank and the bank would issue you 50 certificates, each worth Rs 1 crore.

After that, SBI will enter the details of this transaction on a sheet of paper, but not into its computers. It would then put this paper inside a sealed cover, and send it to SBI's central office in Mumbai. SBI did not enter the details into its computer systems to respect the privacy of the donor and the party which gets the money.

After getting hold of the 50 bonds, the person walks out of the bank and goes to his favorite political party.

Here, the person hands over the bonds and walks out.

Someone from party then goes to SBI and deposits the electoral bond for redemption -- much like you would deposit a cheque -- along with the party's account details.

SBI then credits the amount to the party's account.

Now, let's try to understand why SBI feels it needs 4 months to give the data.