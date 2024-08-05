Article 370 abrogation anniversary: Security stepped up in Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The security grid in Jammu and Kashmir has been put on an alert in view of the fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, with all security forces instructed to avoid movement of convoys on Monday.

In a message to all security agencies, police have advised them to observe a "dry day" with no movement of security convoys on August 5.

The advisory also said there should be no movement of convoys of Amarnath pilgrims between various base camps.

However, the agencies assigned the task of road opening duties for Amarnath yatra routes and national highway have been directed to keep active deployment.