Article 370 abrogation fifth anniversary: PDP, NC leaders claim house arrest

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and several other regional party leaders on Monday claimed that they have been placed under house arrest on the fifth anniversary of the reading down of Article 370 of the Constitution that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have been placed under house arrest while the PDP office has been locked," Mufti told PTI.

The former chief minister later took to social media, saying "5th August 2019 will go down in history not just as a dark day for J&K but a blot on Indian democracy".

"The day when a semi autonomous state was disempowered, dismembered & robbed of everything special & sacrosanct to us. Since then the state has been threatened into silence which is touted as 'peace and normalcy' to the rest of the country. Five years on the siege continues but so does the unyielding defiance & resistance. We Kashmiris refuse to be erased & unpeopled," she posted on X.