Security beefed up outside Hindon airbase in wake of Sheikh Hasina's presence

NEW DELHI: The security arrangements have been strengthened outside the Hindon Air Force station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district in the wake of Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Haseena' presence there for the past one day.
According to the official sources, Haseena who fled Bangladesh on Monday had reached India after turmoil in Bangladesh and is currently stationed at a guest house at the Hindon Airbase.
The Ghaziabad Police is keeping a close watch outside the airbase, while the security inside the airbase is maintained by the Indian Air Force.
Not just the ground, but even the airspace is completely secured and IAF choppers could be seen flying over the base at regular intervals.
As per latest reports, some cars have arrived at the airbase from the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi. The traffic police is also on alert to divert routes and secure the road in case the ex-Bangladesh PM Haseena decides to leave the airbase.
Earlier on Tuesday, the transport aircraft C-130J which brought Haseena to India took off from the Hindon air base with seven military personnel in it heading to its base in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed political leaders about the current situation of Bangladesh at the all-party meeting in the Parliament.