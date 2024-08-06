Security beefed up outside Hindon airbase in wake of Sheikh Hasina's presence

The Ghaziabad Police is keeping a close watch outside the airbase, while the security inside the airbase is maintained by the Indian Air Force.

Not just the ground, but even the airspace is completely secured and IAF choppers could be seen flying over the base at regular intervals.

As per latest reports, some cars have arrived at the airbase from the Bangladesh Embassy in Delhi. The traffic police is also on alert to divert routes and secure the road in case the ex-Bangladesh PM Haseena decides to leave the airbase.