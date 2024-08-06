Shahi Idgah mosque vs Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura: Hindu petitioners file caveat

Allahabad High Court's Justice Mayank Jain,on August 1 dismissed the plea filed by the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suits filed by the Hindu parties seeking restoration of the Lord Krishna temple at the location where the mosque exists.

The Hindu petitioners allegedly claimed that Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the Mosque and that there were many signs which established that the Mosque was indeed a Hindu temple.

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, sought dismissal of the plea filed by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, and argued in the HC that the suits of Hindu petitioners were barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that prohibited changing the status of any place of worship from what it was on the days of the country’s Independence.