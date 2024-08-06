Shahi Idgah mosque vs Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura: Hindu petitioners file caveat

NEW DELHI: Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the Allahabad High Court dismissed the plea of the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of lawsuits initiated by Hindus in the Shahi Idgah Mosque-Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute in Mathura.
Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan is one of the parties in the dispute between Hindu versus Muslims involving Shahi Idgah Mosque and Krishna Janmabhoomi at Mathura in its caveat filed before the top court said that SC should not pass an order without hearing them on the case.
The caveat was filed by lawyer Vishnu Jain for the Hindu petitioners. "I anticipate that UP Sunni Central Waqf Board may appeal against the Allahabad High Court's order on August 1declaring 18 suits filed by Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, maintainable.
Allahabad HC dismissed the plea seeking restoration of the temple
Allahabad High Court's Justice Mayank Jain,on August 1 dismissed the plea filed by the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suits filed by the Hindu parties seeking restoration of the Lord Krishna temple at the location where the mosque exists.
The Hindu petitioners allegedly claimed that Sri Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the Mosque and that there were many signs which established that the Mosque was indeed a Hindu temple.
UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, sought dismissal of the plea filed by the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, and argued in the HC that the suits of Hindu petitioners were barred under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 that prohibited changing the status of any place of worship from what it was on the days of the country’s Independence.