PM asked IOA chief to take appropriate action: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally protested to the United World Wrestling (UWW) regarding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed IOA chief P.T. Usha to take "appropriate action" in response to the issue, said Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya detailed that the government provided all necessary support to Phogat, including personal staff, in light of the disqualification. Opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha over the matter.