PM asked IOA chief to take appropriate action: Mandaviya in Lok Sabha on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formally protested to the United World Wrestling (UWW) regarding the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed IOA chief P.T. Usha to take "appropriate action" in response to the issue, said Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
In a statement to the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya detailed that the government provided all necessary support to Phogat, including personal staff, in light of the disqualification. Opposition parties walked out of the Lok Sabha over the matter.
"Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight in the 50 kg category," Mandaviya said. "Weigh-ins are conducted every morning for each weight category, and on August 7, 2024, Vinesh's weight was recorded at 50 kg and 100 grams, rendering her ineligible for the competition."
Mandaviya confirmed that the IOA has lodged a strong protest with the International Wrestling Federation and noted that Prime Minister Modi has directed IOA chief P.T. Usha to take appropriate action regarding the disqualification.