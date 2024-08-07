WFI demands action against Vinesh Phogat's support staff after Olympic disqualification

Vinesh had opted to train with Akos and the government of India had cleared his travel along with Vinesh for the Games. Akos, like the Indian national coaches, was granted full-access accreditation. It cannot be denied that Akos has played a key role in reshaping Vinesh's game.

He has been working with the star Indian wrestler since 2018, bringing in technical and tactical changes to her game.

Vinesh has won two World Championship bronze medals with him.

That Vinesh was on top of her game was evident when she trumped unbeaten Yui Susaki, employing a strategy of playing a waiting game and executing a match-winning move in the dying moments of the match.

Sitting in Vinesh's corner, Akos was seen crying when she sealed her spot in the final.

The WFI President said the federation will allow only UWW certified coaches to train the Indian wrestlers, going forward.

The Wrestling Federation of India will try their best to hire coaches who have cleared the level 1 and level two courses of the UWW.

"We will also ensure that the wrestlers practice with the coaches of WFI and officials of the UWW so that such episodes never happen ever again," he said.

Asked specifically, will WFI allow personal coaches or not, Singh said, "the matter will be discussed."

The entire WFI committee will decide how to move forward with this matter.