Supreme Court agrees to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding Hijab ban on August 9

Bombay HC say that dress code is within the college premises only

Primarily, the authorities of the NG Acharya & DK Marathe College, in Mumbai, had prescribed a dress code prohibiting their students from wearing hijab, nakab, burkha, stole, cap, etc., on campus.

Against this order, nine female students of the college filed a petition before the Bombay High Court, challenging this dress code.

Hearing these pleas, the HC's two-judge bench, led by Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Rajesh S Patil, on its order on June 26, refused to entertain these by saying that the insistence for following the dress code is within the college premises and the petitioners' freedom of choice and expression is not otherwise affected.

Subsequently, these students moved to the top court by filing an appeal challenging the HC's order.

The petitioners challenged the dress code on the grounds that restriction on hijab, nakab, burka etc. in the campus violates their fundamental rights. "Under the dress code, the dress of the students is expected to be formal and decent and should not reveal the religion of any student," the plea said.

Pointing out that the college was wrong in its order in trying to make a dress code, the plea of the students said that the dress code was arbitrary and discriminatory. "It infringes upon their right to choose their attire, their right to privacy, and right to expression under Article 19(1) (a) and their right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution."