Red salute and tears: Bengal CPI(M) bids farewell to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

KOLKATA: Thousands of people stood in a long queue and paid their last respects to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at the CPI(M) state headquarters here on Friday.

While many of the mourners were party supporters, there are others who do not adhere to Marxist ideology but came out of respect for a man known for his "simplicity and straightforwardness".

The Marxist patriarch, who will be remembered both for his commitment to the communist ideology and a pragmatic approach to industrializing the state, died at the age of 80 at his residence here on Thursday.

Mourners, some with teary eyes and others with clenched fists raised in a red salute, filed past to honour the man who had left an indelible mark on the state's political landscape.

Many carried banners and placards adorned with Bhattacharya's image, as his mortal remains, draped in the party's red flag, were in a glass coffin surrounded by flowers.

Veteran party members, along with a diverse array of supporters ranging from seasoned comrades to young idealists, paid their respects.

Among the crowd were those who had been touched by his pro-industry policies, which had, during his tenure, shaped significant social and economic changes in West Bengal.