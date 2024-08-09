Red salute and tears: Bengal CPI(M) bids farewell to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

KOLKATA: Thousands of people stood in a long queue and paid their last respects to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee at the CPI(M) state headquarters here on Friday.
While many of the mourners were party supporters, there are others who do not adhere to Marxist ideology but came out of respect for a man known for his "simplicity and straightforwardness".
The Marxist patriarch, who will be remembered both for his commitment to the communist ideology and a pragmatic approach to industrializing the state, died at the age of 80 at his residence here on Thursday.
Mourners, some with teary eyes and others with clenched fists raised in a red salute, filed past to honour the man who had left an indelible mark on the state's political landscape.
Many carried banners and placards adorned with Bhattacharya's image, as his mortal remains, draped in the party's red flag, were in a glass coffin surrounded by flowers.
Veteran party members, along with a diverse array of supporters ranging from seasoned comrades to young idealists, paid their respects.
Among the crowd were those who had been touched by his pro-industry policies, which had, during his tenure, shaped significant social and economic changes in West Bengal.
They recalled his efforts in improving education, healthcare, and industrial development, and how his vision had laid the groundwork for future progress.
"The man who taught us to dream has died but this is the day for taking the pledge to fulfil his dream of a better Bengal," said 23-year-old law student and SFI supporter Ayan Debnath, who came from Santipur, a town 100 kilometres from Alimuddin Street, where the CPI(M) state headquarters is situated in central Kolkata.
Arpita Das, a resident of Shyampukur in north Kolkata who termed herself an apolitical person, stood in the more than a kilometre-long queue patiently for over two hours.
She said she came to bid adieu to the departed leader out of respect for him as he wanted to develop Bengal.
"I admire his personality and simplicity, there will be no other man like him," said Das, with tears welling up in her eyes.
Bhattacharjee, a CPI(M) stalwart, was known for his efforts to industrialise the state, an endeavour that, despite his best intentions, eventually led to the downfall of the Left Front government after 34 years of uninterrupted rule, riding an anti-land acquisition movement.
Amita Roy Chowdhury, a CPI(M) supporter from Jadavpur in South Kolkata, said Bhattacharjee was an "honest politician who was also outspoken.
" Standing in the queue, Anindya Mukherjee, a resident of Dum Dum in North 24 Parganas district, also said he is not associated with politics but came to pay his last respects to Bhattacharjee as he admired the CPI(M) leader's simple lifestyle and cultured demeanour.
Aditi Chakraborty, who hails from Siliguri in north Bengal and is a post-graduate student of Southeast Asian Studies at Calcutta University, said Bhattacharjee's brand of politics was an inspiration for her to join the SFI, the students' wing of CPI(M).