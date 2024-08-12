Demand for JPC probe a sham, aim is to weaken economy: BJP on Hindenburg allegations

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday rejected the Congress' demand for a JPC probe into Hindenburg's allegation against the SEBI chairperson, saying it is a sham with an eye on weakening the Indian economy and destroying investment in the country.

BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated the party's line that the short-selling firm's charge and the opposition's criticism of the market regulator are part of a wider conspiracy.

He told reporters, "After being rebuffed by people, the Congress, its allies and its closest ally in the toolkit gang have conspired together to usher in economic anarchy and instability in India."

The 10-year-old rule of the Congress between 2004 and 2014 was marked by several alleged scams, Prasad noted as he questioned why such critical reports were not brought out then.

He alleged, "The Congress party leadership is involved in creating economic anarchy based on this fictitious report."

He, however, asserted that investors have come to realise the "conspiracy" and rejected the attempts to jolt the market.

Noting that small investors have put their money in stock market in large numbers, he wondered why the Congress wants to harm them.