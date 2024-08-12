SC must transfer Adani probe to CBI or SIT given 'likelihood of SEBI's compromise: Congress

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg Research's allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, the Congress on Monday demanded her resignation and urged the Supreme Court to transfer the Adani probe to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team given the "likelihood of SEBI's compromise".

The opposition party also reiterated that the path forward is to immediately convene a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the full extent of what it described as the "Modani mega scam" involving the "self-anointed non-biological PM and a perfectly biological businessman".

The Congress' assertions came a day after the SEBI said allegations against the Adani Group have been "duly investigated", and chairperson Madhabi Buch disclosed and recused herself from time to time when dealing with matters.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal warned of a nationwide protest if their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe isn't met. Venugopal criticized the Prime Minister for supporting Adani and accused the government of using the Enforcement Directorate to divert attention from the issue. Hindenburg claimed Buch and her husband had undisclosed offshore investments, which they said were made before her SEBI appointment and became dormant thereafter.