SC asks Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet with SPs for partial reopening of roads at Shambhu border

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the police chiefs of both Punjab and Haryana to hold a meeting along with the SPs of adjoining Patiala and Ambala districts within one week for partial reopening of the highway at the Shambhu border to ensure and facilitate the movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.
"We direct the senior superintendent of police of Patiala and Ambala and the deputy commissioners of both the districts to held a meeting and lay down the modalities for partial opening of the highway initially for the purposes of ambulances, essential services, girl students and daily commuters of the nearby area," a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice R Mahadevan said in the order on Monday.
The court acknowledged that the states had proposed names for the constitution of a committee, complying with earlier orders
"We appreciate the initiative taken by the States by suggesting the names that are apolitical. An appropriate committee along with the issues to be determined (later) and appropriate recommendation shall be made," the top court said.
During the hearing, the apex court expressed hope for an amicable and respectful resolution."Now that being the situation why do not you (Pubjab and Haryana) persuade the farmers, because highways are not parking (space)," the apex court observed.
While recognizing the efforts of the Punjab and Haryana governments in proposing neutral panel members, the court emphasized the necessity of partially reopening the Shambhu border to facilitate essential services and local commuter traffic.
The Supreme Court indicated that it would issue a brief order regarding the terms of the panel to engage with the protesting farmers on August 22.
"Highways are not for parking for tractors, trolleys and JCBs," the top Court said and partially allowed teopening of roads at Shambhu border to ensure and facilitating the movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.
On the previous hearing date, August 2, the court had asked Haryana and Punjab governments to apprise it about the possible names of neutral and eminent persons who can be part of a committee and might find ways and means to solve the issue of farmers protesting at Shambhu border near Ambala.
The top court had also underlined the fact that the neutral names will inspire more confidence in the farmers, who also wanted a solution to it. It also extended the earlier order of its status quo on the border in the case.
The Haryana government had approached the Supreme Court on July 15, challenging a High Court order requiring the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border within a week.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued this order on July 10, directing the Haryana government to clear the blockade.
The Haryana government, in its appeal to the Supreme Court, cited concerns over law and order to justify the continued blockade.