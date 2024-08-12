SC asks Punjab, Haryana DGPs to meet with SPs for partial reopening of roads at Shambhu border

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the police chiefs of both Punjab and Haryana to hold a meeting along with the SPs of adjoining Patiala and Ambala districts within one week for partial reopening of the highway at the Shambhu border to ensure and facilitate the movement of ambulances, essential services and local commuters.

"We direct the senior superintendent of police of Patiala and Ambala and the deputy commissioners of both the districts to held a meeting and lay down the modalities for partial opening of the highway initially for the purposes of ambulances, essential services, girl students and daily commuters of the nearby area," a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice R Mahadevan said in the order on Monday.

The court acknowledged that the states had proposed names for the constitution of a committee, complying with earlier orders

"We appreciate the initiative taken by the States by suggesting the names that are apolitical. An appropriate committee along with the issues to be determined (later) and appropriate recommendation shall be made," the top court said.

During the hearing, the apex court expressed hope for an amicable and respectful resolution."Now that being the situation why do not you (Pubjab and Haryana) persuade the farmers, because highways are not parking (space)," the apex court observed.