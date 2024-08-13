Cong to hold nationwide protest on Aug 22 demanding SEBI chief's resignation, JPC probe into Hindenburg allegations

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over the Hindenburg allegations, the Congress on Tuesday announced that it will hold a nationwide agitation on August 22 demanding SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

The announcement was made after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with all general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges here as the party gets battle-ready for the upcoming round of assembly polls to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

"The shocking revelations of a nexus between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation. The money of small investors in the stock market cannot be jeopardised," Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.