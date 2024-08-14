After backlash, Assam hospital pulls back advisory asking women doctors to avoid isolated places at night

GUWAHATI: After a backlash, the Silchar Medical College and Hopsital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night, PTI reported.
It also asked them to "graciously interact with the public, so that you don't attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people".
SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. However, an uproar on the campus and social media, authorities of SMCH withdrew the bizarre advisory.
"The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard," Gupta said.
"Female doctors, students, and staff should generally avoid isolated, poorly lit, and sparsely populated areas. They should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone," the advisory stated.
Female students, the advisory added, must refrain from leaving the hostel or lodging rooms during nighttime hours unless absolutely necessary and should step out only after informing the authorities.
"Avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours. All hostel residents should abide by the hostel norms and regulations set by the institute and administration. Be cautious and avoid associating with individuals who appear unfamiliar or suspicious," the advisory said.
"While on duty, you should remain emotionally composed, stay alert about your surroundings, and interact graciously with the public to avoid attracting unnecessary attention from unscrupulous individuals," the advisory stated in another point.
The advisory faced sharp criticism on campus, with students arguing that authorities should improve security arrangements rather than instructing them to stay in their rooms.