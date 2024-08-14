After backlash, Assam hospital pulls back advisory asking women doctors to avoid isolated places at night

GUWAHATI: After a backlash, the Silchar Medical College and Hopsital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night, PTI reported.

It also asked them to "graciously interact with the public, so that you don't attract unnecessary attention of unscrupulous people".

SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. However, an uproar on the campus and social media, authorities of SMCH withdrew the bizarre advisory.