CBI team reaches Kolkata, begins probe into doctor's rape, murder case

KOLKATA: A team of senior CBI officers, who reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning, began its investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital in West Bengal, officials said.

The CBI team, which comprises medical and forensic experts, will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall where the body of the trainee doctor was found on August 9, they said.

Three groups of CBI officers have been formed to investigate the matter, a central agency official said.

"One group will visit the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and talk to the witnesses and the doctors who were on duty on that night. Another team will take the arrested civic volunteer to a local court after medical tests and plea for his custody, while another will coordinate with the Kolkata Police sleuths who were conducting the investigation," he told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency.

A source in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that the agency has filed an FIR under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the doctor.