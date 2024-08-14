Have witnessed heinous crimes like Hathras: Mamata slams parties for politicising Kolkata rape-murder

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from Kolkata Police to the CBI.

"Criticise me as much as you want, but please don't criticise the state. I am appalled at the malicious campaign that is spreading on social media," Banerjee added.

Banerjee slammed the CPI(M) and the BJP for attempting to politicise the incident, claiming they are following the blueprint of student protests in Bangladesh.

"A coordinated approach has been executed by the BJP and CPI(M), with support from the Centre, to defame Bengal and exploit the situation. They are taking cues from student unrest in Bangladesh (where the Awami League was ousted), and are attempting to capture power similarly. But they won't succeed," she said.

Banerjee noted that the state government had taken all necessary steps in the case and was even ready to hand over the investigation to the CBI by Sunday if police failed to solve it by then.

Despite this, she lamented the malicious campaign on social media.

"Following a probe by the health department within 48 hours, I transferred everyone involved. People need to understand that I cannot act without evidence. We want the death penalty for those truly responsible for the crime. Innocents cannot be punished," she asserted.

Banerjee also criticised the previous Left Front regime in the state, recalling several heinous crimes that took place during that period.

"We have witnessed heinous crimes like Hathras in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and similar incidents in Congress-ruled states. We do not support such crimes. But the CPI(M) and BJP should stop politicising these issues and should not mistake our silence for weakness," she said.