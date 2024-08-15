Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA condemns midnight attack on hospital

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday condemned the midnight attack on Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital where doctors were protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor.
IMA in a statement said that it condemns the mindless violence and are apprehensive of the loss of crucial evidence. RG Kar Medical College, which is at the centre of national attention for the past one week due to the rape and murder of the chest medicine PG student, has been vandalised by hooligans. The protesting young medical students have been targeted.
The authorities negligence had allowed such a heinous crime to happen when the CBI investigations were going on. IMA has called for an emergency consultation meeting with all its state branches today to chart out the further action,’ the letter added, the statement added.
Dr Asokan, who led an IMA delegation to Kolkata on Wednesday, met the family of the victim and also interacted with the protesting doctors.