A hope in the time of despair

The “raid” began around 12.45am and ended around 1.20am. The police later said they didn’t know who the vandals were. And even before the protestors could react, the incident-within-the-incident flared up as a political joust. “They were outsiders,” alleged BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the premises at night, indicated that an investigation is underway and mentioned that a “malicious media campaign” might have exacerbated the situation.

The night was casting off its thin veil -- It appeared to be the longest night. August 15 was about to hold the day. “We won’t back down,” said a youngster who refused to go away.

‘74 hours work in a week’

Excessive duty hours pose risks to the physical and mental health of medics and compromise patient safety, an NMC taskforce said while recommending that resident doctors work no more than 74 hours a week

Ceasework against attacks

The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association has called for a day-long cease-work to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and demanded a high-level impartial probe into attacks