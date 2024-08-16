A hope in the time of despair

KOLKATA: It was a dark night, a few hours before Independence Day. The City of Joy appeared to struggle for ‘its tryst with destiny’ and ‘redeeming a pledge.’ In their thousands –young medicos, elderly men, women and teenagers – they gathered at 8B Bus Stand, near Jadavpur University, and called it ‘Reclaim the Night.’
“Ai shamoy je dorshak, se dhorsak (one who is a mute spectator is also a rapist in these times,” they chanted loudly as a narrow passage through which they passed heaved in spasmodic anger. The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a young medico was raped and murdered a few days ago, stood grimly silhouetted against human shadows draped in sweat and rancourous rage out on the streets.
‘Reclaim the Night’ has been a powerful message soaked in tears, as well as in stinging questions – was it a single rapist-murderer or more than one, how do you find him/them? The Kolkata Police doesn’t know yet -- the reason for the sulfurous denunciation from all sides. It was well past midnight, the protestors weren’t dispersing as the police stood guard. The crowd was getting restless, and a sense of desperation weighed heavy. Already, there has been violence in parts of West Bengal. Several police officers have been injured. The police, however, don’t know who is behind mob violence.
The suddenness of events often benumbs senses, protestors weren’t perhaps aware in Kolkata. Even as the agitation kept up its pace, a group of 40-50 youngsters entered RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. They quickly broke through the police barricade and rushed upstairs and looted furniture and destroyed large quantities medicines. They didn’t spare the emergency ward. The “raiders’’ had kept their bike parked outside a tea stall.
The “raid” began around 12.45am and ended around 1.20am. The police later said they didn’t know who the vandals were. And even before the protestors could react, the incident-within-the-incident flared up as a political joust. “They were outsiders,” alleged BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, who visited the premises at night, indicated that an investigation is underway and mentioned that a “malicious media campaign” might have exacerbated the situation.
The night was casting off its thin veil -- It appeared to be the longest night. August 15 was about to hold the day. “We won’t back down,” said a youngster who refused to go away.
