Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Sukhendu Ray summoned by police for tweeting 'wrong information'

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been served a notice by the Kolkata Police for tweeting "wrong information" about the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9.

Ray has been asked to appear at the police headquarters at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sukhendu Ray demanded a strict investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the case from the Kolkata Police.