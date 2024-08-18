Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC MP Sukhendu Ray summoned by police for tweeting 'wrong information'

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been served a notice by the Kolkata Police for tweeting "wrong information" about the investigation into the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College on August 9.
Ray has been asked to appear at the police headquarters at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
In a tweet, Sukhendu Ray demanded a strict investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the case from the Kolkata Police.
"The CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why was the wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why is the sniffer dog used after three days? Hundreds of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the tweet.
Kolkata police claimed that Ray had tweeted "wrong information" about the sniffer dogs being deployed at the crime scene after three days.
"The information that the sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.
However, sources said that Sukhendu Ray may not appear before the Kolkata Police today and has sought more time as he is unwell.
Sukhendu Ray's remark also drew sharp criticism from his party, with Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh calling his comment "unfortunate".
"I also demand justice in the RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and the investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader," Kunal Ghosh said.
The Kolkata Police faced criticism for their handling of the rape and murder case in its early stages. While the police claimed they had done everything expected of them, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, citing a lack of significant progress in the police investigation.
The Kolkata Police have summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarno Goswami for questioning. The trio is being investigated for allegedly spreading misinformation about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The police have asked them to appear at the police station before 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Dr. Goswami made several claims in media interviews, alleging he had seen the post-mortem report of the Kolkata doctor and found details such as 150 grams of semen, a fractured pelvic bone, and evidence of gang-rape.
However, the Kolkata Police have dismissed these claims as false. They confirmed that the post-mortem report does not contain such findings and stated that these claims were misleading and untrue.
Additionally, Chatterjee may be questioned for allegedly sharing the victim’s name and photo on social media. BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticised the Kolkata Police and Mamata Banerjee's government on social media, accusing them of focusing on monitoring social media posts instead of pursuing justice for the RG Kar case victim.