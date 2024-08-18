SC takes suo motu cognizance of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case, hearing on August 20

The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape and murder of a resident doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata and will hear the case on August 20.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will hear the matter on Tuesday.

Several petitions have been filed with the Supreme Court urging the Chief Justice to take the case on a suo motu basis and hear it. The petitions argue that the Court should address the matter on its own initiative, given the "brutal and horrific nature" of the murder of the doctor.

Notably, the body of the PG trainee doctor was discovered in a seminar room at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested the next day for his alleged involvement in the crime.