Doctors offer elective OPD services outside Health Ministry in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Doctors have decided to provide elective outpatient services outside Nirman Bhawan on Monday as they continue their strike for the eighth day over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Resident doctors will be available to provide elective OPD services in around 36 specialties, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, and orthopedics, to patients outside Nirman Bhawan on Monday, according to a statement by the AIIMS RDA.

However, emergency services will continue as before at the hospitals.

The doctors' strike in the national capital over the rape and murder of a medic at a state-run hospital in Kolkata completed a week on Sunday and is now entering its second week, causing difficulties for patients.

Late Sunday, resident doctors announced that their strike will continue.

The doctors will proceed to Nirman Bhawan at 11 am, according to a statement by RDAs.