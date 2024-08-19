Udaipur violence: Schoolboy stabbed by classmate succumbs to injuries

JAIPUR: A class 10 student who was critically injured in a stabbing by one of his classmates in Rajasthan's Udaipur succumbed to his injuries on Monday.
The student, who had been fighting for his life since August 16, passed away at MB Hospital despite the best efforts of medical professionals.
After knowing the student's critical condition, Chief Minister Bhajanlal instructed that three specialist doctors be sent from Jaipur to aid in the boy’s treatment. Additionally, specialists from Kota joined the medical team on Sunday, working closely with the doctors from RNT Medical College. The child was under constant surveillance by a special team of doctors.
Top police officials and District Collector Arvind Poswal, were present at the hospital following the news of the student's death. In response to the heightened tensions, additional police forces have been deployed around the hospital premises, and the administration is on high alert. Authorities have appealed for peace and extended the internet ban in the city until Monday 10 PM.
The incident, which sparked widespread outrage, has led to demands for strict action against the accused student. In the wake of the attack, there were reports of arson and vandalism, prompting the administration to take extra precautions, including deploying a heavy police presence in key areas.
Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham has appealed to the people to maintain peace.
“The incident is sad. The government tried its best. The general public is appealed to maintain mutual harmony,” he said.
The investigation has revealed that the altercation between the two students belonging to different religions began over a homework assignment. The situation escalated when a disagreement arose over whose father had the more respectable profession, leading to verbal abuse.
During the quarrel, the accused student threw a chair at the victim in the classroom. It has also been revealed that the accused, after being given a copy of the homework by another student, became enraged and attacked the victim during the school break. The assailant waited outside the school on a scooty and, upon seeing the victim, brutally stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
The family refused to accept the body and started protesting with many demands including the punishment of the culprit. An agreement has been reached to give financial assistance of Rs 51 lakh to the family of the deceased, give a contractual job to 1 member of the family and take action in the case under the ST-SC Act.
People have demanded to give a government job to a family member and remove the school staff. The administration will send a proposal to the government for a government job.
After the demands were agreed upon, the postmortem of the body was done by the medical board. After this, a discussion took place between the National President of Mochi Samaj Jayantibhai, family members, people of the society and the police administration. In this, an agreement was reached to perform the last rites of the student in the morning.