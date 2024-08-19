Udaipur violence: Schoolboy stabbed by classmate succumbs to injuries

JAIPUR: A class 10 student who was critically injured in a stabbing by one of his classmates in Rajasthan's Udaipur succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

The student, who had been fighting for his life since August 16, passed away at MB Hospital despite the best efforts of medical professionals.

After knowing the student's critical condition, Chief Minister Bhajanlal instructed that three specialist doctors be sent from Jaipur to aid in the boy’s treatment. Additionally, specialists from Kota joined the medical team on Sunday, working closely with the doctors from RNT Medical College. The child was under constant surveillance by a special team of doctors.

Top police officials and District Collector Arvind Poswal, were present at the hospital following the news of the student's death. In response to the heightened tensions, additional police forces have been deployed around the hospital premises, and the administration is on high alert. Authorities have appealed for peace and extended the internet ban in the city until Monday 10 PM.

The incident, which sparked widespread outrage, has led to demands for strict action against the accused student. In the wake of the attack, there were reports of arson and vandalism, prompting the administration to take extra precautions, including deploying a heavy police presence in key areas.