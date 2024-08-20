ECI issues notification for first phase of assembly polls in Jammu-Kashmir on Sept 24

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, which will see voting in 24 segments on September 24.
The ECI’s election notification came after the Lieutenant Governor’s office, called upon each of these 24 constituencies to elect members of the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly following the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, officials said.
The poll panel issued the notification for holding elections in assembly segments - Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D.H. Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara—Bijbehara, Shangus —Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder – Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal.
As per the notification, the candidates can file nomination papers for these seats till August 27, while scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on August 28. The poll body has fixed August 30 as the last date for withdrawal of candidature.
The counting votes for all three phases will be taken up on October 4.