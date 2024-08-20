ECI issues notification for first phase of assembly polls in Jammu-Kashmir on Sept 24

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued notification for the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir assembly elections, which will see voting in 24 segments on September 24.

The ECI’s election notification came after the Lieutenant Governor’s office, called upon each of these 24 constituencies to elect members of the Jammu & Kashmir legislative assembly following the provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, officials said.