Centre to soon issue advisory to states on new virulent strain of Mpox

NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon issue a detailed advisory to states and Union Territories on the new Mpox strain, which is more virulent, including its diagnosis, symptoms, and management, top sources said Wednesday.

India has so far not reported any cases of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, although global authorities have sounded an alert for this new fast-spreading variant of the virus.

Argentina quarantined a cargo ship over a suspected case of Mpox on the vessel when authorities were alerted that “one of its crew members of Indian nationality showed cyst-like skin lesions predominantly on the chest and face.”

The suspected individual was isolated from the rest of the crew, and the ship, which had been bound for the San Lorenzo port in the Santa Fe province, had to anchor in the river.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on August 14 declared Mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. This was followed by the detection of a new variant of the virus, which spread rapidly in Africa. The next day, a case of the clade 1b variant was confirmed in Sweden, marking the first case outside Africa.