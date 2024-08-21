UP police constable recruitment exam: Nearly 48 lakh applicants for 60,244 posts

LUCKNOW: Following one of the largest paper leak scandals in police recruitment this February, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to re-conduct its major recruitment drive for constables. This drive will see 48 lakh aspirants vying for 60,244 constable positions.

The board has announced that the written re-examination for direct recruitment of constables in the civil police will be held from August 23-25 and August 30-31, with two shifts each day. Approximately 4.8 lakh candidates will appear in each shift.

The UP Police and the Special Task Force (STF) will monitor 1,541 individuals involved in examination malpractice over the past decade.

A total of 1,174 examination centers have been established across 67 districts, with Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) and Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) serving as nodal officers.

The re-examination was announced after the previous test in February was canceled due to a question paper leak.

Over 400 people have been arrested nationwide in connection with the paper leak so far.

Rajeev Krishna, Chairman of UPPRPB, stated that only government and government-aided schools have been selected as examination centers to ensure the integrity of the process.

“Total 1,174 centers across urban areas will host the examination for 48 lakh candidates over five days. Each district has been assigned two nodal officers (ADM and ASP), while observers from SP, ASP, and DSP ranks will be present at each center,” he said.

Krishna said that maintaining ‘information security’ is a top priority and all security concerns have been addressed.

The officer also mentioned that the board has completed Aadhaar verification for all 48 lakh candidates. “At least 20,000 students were found suspicious. They will need to arrive at the center 150 minutes before the scheduled examination time for additional verification. All such students will undergo scrutiny after they qualify the written examination,” he added.

To further prevent fraud, e-KYC systems will be available at examination centers for additional scrutiny, and candidates will be subjected to post-exam verification.