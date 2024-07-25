UP police constable recruitment re-examination dates notified

The fresh recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 60,244 vacancies for the position of Constable in the Civil Police. As per the distribution of vacancies, 24,102 positions are reserved for the unreserved category, 6,024 for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 16,264 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), 12,650 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1,204 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

DG, UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Rajeev Krishna, said that the exam would be held in two shifts each day, with approximately five lakh candidates appearing in each shift. The selection process includes a comprehensive exam consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions divided into four sections, with a total of 300 marks available.

The gap in the exam dates has been strategically planned to coincide with the Janmashtami festival, ensuring a smooth and convenient examination process for all the aspirants.

While canceling the earlier examination due to the paper leak, CM Yogi Adityanath, on February 24, had announced that the exams would be conducted within the next six months.

The state government issued detailed guidelines for the aspirants on June 19, 2024, covering all aspects of the examination, including preparation, selection of centres, candidate verification, and measures to prevent impersonation. The upcoming exam will be conducted strictly according to these standards.

The re-examination will be conducted across as many as 1,161 centers set up in accordance with the state government’s new criteria and under new laws. As per police department sources, DMs were tasked with the selection of centers, which are either government-based or aided by the government. No private center has been selected to hold the exam.

Significantly, the Uttar Pradesh government, on July 1, 2024, had notified the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance-2024 to prevent the use of unfair means in examinations and cope with the menace of paper leaks and tampering with answer sheets.

The ordinance makes the use of unfair means, cheating, facilitating cheating, impersonation, or conspiring to leak question papers punishable offences with fines up to ₹1 crore, and life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, candidates appearing for the upcoming re-examination will be provided free bus services by the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation. To use this service, candidates need to download two extra copies of their admit card. They must present one copy to the bus conductor when traveling to the district of their examination center and the other copy for their return journey after the exam.