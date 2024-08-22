Health Dept posts new principal at RG Kar Medical College; sacks superintendent and Chest Medicine HoD

In a sudden turn of events at the controversial R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, the government has appointed Dr. Saptarshi Chattopadhyay as the new Principal, replacing the recently appointed Dr. Suhrita Paul. Last night, the Health Department of West Bengal also announced the removal of the Hospital's Superintendent, Dr. Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, and the Head of the Chest Medicine Department, Dr. Arunava Dutta Choudhuri, from their positions.

Dr. Suhrita Paul had been appointed Principal following the suspension of the previous Principal, Dr. Sandeep Ghosh, who was implicated in a rape and murder case reported at the hospital on August 9.

The Health Department of West Bengal also canceled Dr. Ghosh's appointment as Principal of the National Medical College and Hospital after his dismissal from RG Kar Medical College.

Junior doctors and students at RG Kar Medical College have been protesting the rape and murder of their colleague—a junior doctor and postgraduate student at the hospital. This horrific incident, which has led to nationwide protests among doctors over the past several days, also revealed other issues within the medical college and hospital. In response, the Central Industrial Security Force has taken over security services at the facility following a Supreme Court order.

The protesting doctors and medical students, along with their supporters, marched to the State Health Services Department office on Wednesday demanding an explanation for Dr. Suhrita Paul's absence from the medical college, where she has been working remotely from the Health Department office. They also called for immediate action to address the alleged wrongdoing of the former Principal, Dr. Ghosh, which they believe led to the brutal rape and murder of their colleague.

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo moto action on the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, with the Central Bureau of Investigation currently investigating the matter. The Apex Court is hearing the case for the second consecutive day.