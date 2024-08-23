Resident doctors call off strike after Supreme Court appeal in Kolkata rape-murder case

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a key resident doctors association, said “FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the Chief Justice of India. We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections and the necessary steps to enhance hospital security,” it posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, the national council coordinator of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), said that their demands for the Central Protection Act, which is in the hands of the government of India is still the same, and will continue to fight for our rights.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which was the first to give the nationwide strike call, said that in light of the SC taking cognizance of the RG Kar case and the formation of a National Task Force to address critical concerns such as work hours, safety and living conditions, they are suspending nationwide elective services halt and resuming duties.

The United Doctors Front Association (UDF) also said in response to the SC’s proactive and reassuring directives, they have resolved to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike.