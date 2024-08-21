Kolkata medic rape-murder case: FAIMA moves SC for immediate measures to protect doctors

NEW DELHI: The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has approached the Supreme Court and filed an urgent application for intervention and directions regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

FAIMA's petition, filed in the top court, highlights the dire need for enhanced security and better working conditions for doctors, especially women, who face constant threats in their line of duty. The interventions and directions requested by FAIMA include immediate security measures, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive hospital areas, and ensuring compliance with the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013, including a 24/7 distress call facility.

FAIMA also sought that the National Task Force (NTF) address real-time safety issues and formulate comprehensive guidelines. It requested the implementation of urgent measures such as equal bed-to-doctor ratios and secure resting areas until the NTF's recommendations are fully enacted.