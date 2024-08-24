Badlapur assault case: No Maharashtra bandh today; opposition leaders stage street protests

In the midst of a steady drizzle on Saturday, leaders and supporters from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, took to the streets across Maharashtra to express their outrage over the tragic incident in Badlapur. The alleged sexual assault of two minor girls has stirred a deep sense of alarm and a call for justice throughout the state.

Protesters, clad in black bands on their foreheads and arms, symbolised their shared grief and solidarity. The demonstrations, held in various locations, were characterised by a somber and respectful atmosphere, reflecting the seriousness of the incident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray joined the protest at the Sena Bhavan, he said that it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them.

Addressing party workers during the demonstration, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.

"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them," Thackeray alleged.