Maharashtra govt standing with those behind crimes against women instead of punishing them: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them.

Addressing party workers during a demonstration over crimes against women, and the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.

"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them," Thackeray alleged.

The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties from going ahead with the bandh called by the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24 to protest against the Badlapur incident.

Thackeray asked his party workers to run a signature campaign with the slogan 'Bahin Surakshit tar Ghar Surakshit' (home is safe if sisters are secure) which will be then presented to the Bombay High Court.

"The court stopped our bandh, but cannot suppress our voice," Thackeray said.

Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Maharashtra government used its "favourite petitioner" to approach the court to stop the MVA's bandh. Raut claimed that the bandh, which was expected to be 100 per cent successful, would have reflected poorly on the BJP-led Mahayuti government. He pointed out that activist and lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who filed the petition against the bandh, acted on behalf of the government. Raut questioned the state of democracy if voices of dissent are suppressed, and warned that the court and the petitioner would bear responsibility for any future incidents.

Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP) and a key leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), criticised the Maharashtra government for its handling of the Badlapur incident.

