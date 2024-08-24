Maharashtra govt standing with those behind crimes against women instead of punishing them: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said it is a pity that instead of taking action against culprits involved in crimes against women, the Maharashtra government was standing with them.
Addressing party workers during a demonstration over crimes against women, and the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at Badlapur, Thackeray said it is imperative to dislodge the Mahayuti government to ensure the safety of women in the state.
"It is a pity that instead of taking action against the culprits it is standing with them," Thackeray alleged.
The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained political parties from going ahead with the bandh called by the opposition grouping Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on August 24 to protest against the Badlapur incident.
Thackeray asked his party workers to run a signature campaign with the slogan 'Bahin Surakshit tar Ghar Surakshit' (home is safe if sisters are secure) which will be then presented to the Bombay High Court.
"The court stopped our bandh, but cannot suppress our voice," Thackeray said.
Following this, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Maharashtra government used its "favourite petitioner" to approach the court to stop the MVA's bandh. Raut claimed that the bandh, which was expected to be 100 per cent successful, would have reflected poorly on the BJP-led Mahayuti government. He pointed out that activist and lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who filed the petition against the bandh, acted on behalf of the government. Raut questioned the state of democracy if voices of dissent are suppressed, and warned that the court and the petitioner would bear responsibility for any future incidents.
Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP (SP) and a key leader in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), criticised the Maharashtra government for its handling of the Badlapur incident.
Pawar, speaking at a silent protest in Pune, claimed that the incident had tarnished the image of Maharashtra and accused the government of being insensitive and neglecting its responsibility to ensure the safety of women. He emphasised that the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji, who took stern action against crimes against women, should not witness such incidents.
Supriya Sule, Baramati MP and NCP leader, also participated in the protest, voicing concerns about the increasing number of similar incidents in the state. She criticised the government's response and mentioned issues like drug-related crimes, the swapping of blood samples in the Porsche crash case, and the Koyta gang's activities as further evidence of the government's insensitivity.
Meanwhile, the BJP staged a silent protest in Pune, accusing the MVA of politicising the Badlapur incident to gain an advantage in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP's Pune city unit president, Dhiraj Ghate, stated that the Bombay High Court's order had thwarted the MVA's plan for a Maharashtra bandh on August 24, a protest intended to highlight the crime against the young girls in Badlapur. The High Court restrained political parties or individuals from proceeding with the bandh on August 24 or any future date over the incident.
A male attendant has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district recently.
The crime had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday.
(With inputs from PTI)