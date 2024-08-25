Rajasthan: Woman dies, 4 swept away in rain-related incident

JAIPUR: A 45-year-old woman died and four people were swept away by strong water currents due to heavy rain in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday.

The incident occurred when water from the mountain started flowing on the stairs of Sundha Mata temple in Jaswantpura area of the district, police said.

Five devotees were swept away in the incident including the deceased Lakshmi Devi Ahari.