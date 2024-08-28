Government won’t acquire Waqf properties: JPC chief

NEW DELHI: Amid fierce Opposition from Muslim bodies, Jagdambika Pal, who heads the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, said that the government will not acquire any Waqf properties and it will remain under Waqf Board’s control.

The response came days after the first meeting of the panel in which Opposition parties and ruling party members locked horns over various amendments of the proposed legislation. Key NDA allies such as Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) voiced strong opposition against provisions such as inclusion of non-Muslim members, and giving more powers to district collectors.

Responding to Opposition’s concerns about the government taking away the autonomy of Waqf properties, Pal told the media, “I want to reiterate that Waqf properties will remain under Waqf control. The government will not acquire any Waqf property.”