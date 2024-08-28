Government won’t acquire Waqf properties: JPC chief

NEW DELHI: Amid fierce Opposition from Muslim bodies, Jagdambika Pal, who heads the Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, said that the government will not acquire any Waqf properties and it will remain under Waqf Board’s control.
The response came days after the first meeting of the panel in which Opposition parties and ruling party members locked horns over various amendments of the proposed legislation. Key NDA allies such as Telugu Desam party (TDP) and Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) voiced strong opposition against provisions such as inclusion of non-Muslim members, and giving more powers to district collectors.
Responding to Opposition’s concerns about the government taking away the autonomy of Waqf properties, Pal told the media, “I want to reiterate that Waqf properties will remain under Waqf control. The government will not acquire any Waqf property.”
Last week, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) came out strongly opposing the new Bill and asserted that they will launch a nationwide movement if the Bill is not withdrawn and exhaust all measures within the ambit of law. The AIMPLB leaders also said that TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar have assured the Muslim bodies that their parties would oppose the Waqf Bill.
The panel chairman also said that the 31-member committee is considering all suggestions and concerns regarding the Bill. A comprehensive report will be prepared and presented by the next parliamentary session, said the BJP MP.
“The government has brought a bill for better administration of Waqf property... There have been amendments and a JPC has been formed. We are calling everyone and listening to their concerns related to the bill. We will prepare a report and submit it in the first week of the next session,” Pal said.
Pal also met former Union minister of minority affairs and former deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha K Rehman and discussed issues related to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. Rahman has led two JPCs on Waqf boards in 1999 and 2008.