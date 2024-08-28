Shiv Sena (UBT), BJP clash as Aaditya Thackeray reaches site of Shivaji statue collapse

Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visited the Rajkot fort on Wednesday to take stock of the situation post the statue collapse.

During his visit, former Union minister Narayan Rane, who represents the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, also reached the site along with his elder son and former MP Nilesh Rane and a number of supporters.

The Ranes were seen arguing with the police as Thackeray was inside the fort. Soon, a clash broke out between the supporters of Thackeray and Rane.

As tension gripped the site, the police and security personnel were seen struggling to bring the situation under control.

Talking about the clash, Thackeray said it was unfortunate and immature that the ruckus took place.

"I have told my party workers not to indulge in politics at the fort of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.