Land-to-sea cyclone 'Asna' will form on August 30 in Arabian Sea after 48 years: IMD

The Indian meteorological department has issued a warning to districts of South Gujarat coasts and adjoining Pakistan coasts and fishermen not to venture into the Northeast Arabian sea.
Jitendra Choubey
Updated on
2 min read

NEW DELHI: A land-to-sea cyclone would form in the Arabian sea as a deep depression that would intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Asna' over western Gujarat on August 30. The name of this cyclonic storm is given by Pakistan.

IMD scientists said such DD transitions into cyclones in the sea occurred in the past in 1944, 1964 and 1976 in the Arabian Sea.The latest bulletin of the IMD shows that the deep depression over Saurashtra & Kachchh moved slowly southwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past 6 hours. The location of the DD is 70 km west-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat), 50 km northeast of Naliya in Gujarat and 250 km east-southeast of Karachi in Pakistan.

This deep depression is likely to move west-southwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea off Kachchh and adjoining Saurashtra & Pakistan coasts. Thereafter, it would continue to move nearly west-southwestwards over the northeast Arabian Sea away from the Indian coast during the next two days.

“There would be a possibility that deep depression would convert into a cyclonic storm for a few hours as current wind speed in the sea is less than 50kmph,” said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, a private company providing weather forecasting service.

Because of DD,  Western Gujarat has received extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Nallya received 301 mm of rainfall followed by Dwarka (231 mm), Bhuj-Rudramata (95 mm), Porbandar (95 mm), Rajkot (94 mm).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to districts of South Gujarat coasts and adjoining Pakistan coasts and fishermen not to venture into the Northeast Arabian sea.

