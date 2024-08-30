Land-to-sea cyclone 'Asna' will form on August 30 in Arabian Sea after 48 years: IMD

NEW DELHI: A land-to-sea cyclone would form in the Arabian sea as a deep depression that would intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Asna' over western Gujarat on August 30. The name of this cyclonic storm is given by Pakistan.

IMD scientists said such DD transitions into cyclones in the sea occurred in the past in 1944, 1964 and 1976 in the Arabian Sea.The latest bulletin of the IMD shows that the deep depression over Saurashtra & Kachchh moved slowly southwestwards with a speed of 3 kmph during the past 6 hours. The location of the DD is 70 km west-northwest of Bhuj (Gujarat), 50 km northeast of Naliya in Gujarat and 250 km east-southeast of Karachi in Pakistan.