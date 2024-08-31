Former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom joins BJP

RANCHI: In yet another shocker for the ruling JMM ahead of the Assembly polls, expelled former JMM MLA from Borio, Lobin Hembrom, joined the BJP at the state BJP office in Ranchi on Saturday.

Notably, the Speaker tribunal of the Jharkhand Assembly had cancelled his membership in a defection case.

During the occasion, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kolhan Tiger and BJP leader Champai Soren, BJP leader Sita Soren, State President Babulal Marandi and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri were also present.

Hembrom contested Lok Sabha elections from Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate breaking the party line, due to which, the JMM also expelled him from the party for six years.

Lobin is counted as a strong tribal leader in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.

Notably, Lobin had been vocal against his party while being in the JMM for quite some time. He had raised the issues related to illegal mining and transportation in the district, after which ED started investigating the matter.

Earlier on Friday, JMM's senior leader Champai Soren joined the BJP.