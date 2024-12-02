'We grant you bail and you become minister ?': SC apprehends pressure on witnesses in Senthil Balaji case

The bench, however, said it would not recall the September 26 order as the law laid down by the apex court was benefitting several other persons.

Justice Oka further said the court would not issue any notice in the matter but limit the scope of enquiry to whether the witnesses would be "under pressure" to depose in the case.

"The apprehension is that considering the seriousness of allegations against the second respondent (Balaji) in the predicate offences, the witnesses may not be in the frame of mind to depose against the second respondent who is holding the position of cabinet minister.

This is the only aspect on which prima facie we are inclined to consider the application, and while making it clear that there is no reason to interfere with the judgement on merits and adjudication of the application remains confined to the aforesaid," the bench wrote in its order.