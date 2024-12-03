India-China ties cannot be normal without peace in border areas, says Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: India remains committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday, noting that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of a clearly articulated approach.

Making a statement in the Lok Sabha, the minister said India-China ties have been abnormal since 2020 when peace and tranquillity in border areas were disturbed due to Chinese actions.

"The amassing of troops by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 resulted in face-offs at a number of points.

After the Galwan Valley clashes, we were addressing a situation that not only saw fatalities but events that needed heavy weaponry deployment," he said.