India, China make ‘great progress’ on disengagement, patrolling agreements: Chinese defence ministry spokesperson

NEW DELHI: The Indian and Chinese militaries have made “great progress” in implementing agreements on disengagement and patrolling, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

This follows the recent disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in late October and the resumption of coordinated patrolling in the area.

Sources on Thursday told TNIE, there will be a maximum of one patrol sent from each side. Talks, both at the military and diplomatic levels, continue over other areas where troops have disengaged in the past and established mutually agreed buffer zones.