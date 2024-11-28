India, China make ‘great progress’ on disengagement, patrolling agreements: Chinese defence ministry spokesperson

NEW DELHI: The Indian and Chinese militaries have made “great progress” in implementing agreements on disengagement and patrolling, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
This follows the recent disengagement at Depsang and Demchok in late October and the resumption of coordinated patrolling in the area.
Sources on Thursday told TNIE, there will be a maximum of one patrol sent from each side. Talks, both at the military and diplomatic levels, continue over other areas where troops have disengaged in the past and established mutually agreed buffer zones.
Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Defence Ministry, expressed optimism at a monthly media briefing in Beijing. “We look forward to a harmonious dance between the Chinese dragon and the Indian elephant with concerted steps,” he said.
Col. Wu referred to the recent meeting between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart, Admiral Dong Jun, in Laos, describing it as "positive and constructive." The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus).
Rajnath Singh used the opportunity at ADMM-Plus to reflect on the 2020 border clashes. He called for "measures to prevent recurrence of such events and safeguard peace and tranquility along the India-China border.”
Both ministers agreed to implement the consensus reached between their leaders and promote stable relations between the two countries, the spokesperson said.
Col. Wu emphasized that the two militaries should abide strictly by the recent agreements to de-escalate tensions at the border, make efforts to reduce friction, and focus on building mutual trust and enhancing exchanges. “We hope the two sides can seize this opportunity and build new momentum to make further progress in military-to-military relations,” he said.
The May 2020 standoff had led to confrontations at multiple points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, as troops from both sides moved into disputed areas with arms, equipment, and machinery.
Disengagement from Depsang and Demchok—the last two remaining friction points—has now been completed, and coordinated patrolling has resumed. On November 4, the Indian Army announced that it had patrolled Patrolling Point (PP) 10 in Depsang. Shortly afterward, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) resumed its patrols.
Discussions regarding other standoff points along the 832-km LAC are ongoing. This comes after troops disengaged from five other friction points, which emerged in May 2020 following clashes at Finger Four on the north bank of Pangong Tso.
Patrolling limits and buffer zones in areas where disengagement has already occurred do not fall under the latest agreements. The disengagement agreement, reached between Corps Commanders on October 21, was followed by the dismantling of temporary structures beginning on October 23. These measures aim to restore troop positions to those held in April 2020.
While grazing grounds are located near Demchok, with a nullah in proximity, the terrain in Depsang is rugged and rocky, containing several patrolling points.