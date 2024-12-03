More than 160 protesting farmers held in Noida; unions urge judiciary to intervene, threaten to widen stir

NOIDA: Police on Tuesday arrested more than 160 protesting farmers, including the president of Bharatiya Kisan Parishad Sukhbir Yadav 'Khalifa', who were holding a sit-in at the 'Dalit Prerna Sthal' in Noida after their march to Delhi on land compensation and other demands was stopped a day earlier.

The protesters, who had gathered in Gautam Buddh Nagar from different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday on the call of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), had threatened to resume their march to the national capital if their demands were not met within a week.

Condemning the police action, the SKM said it was a violation of the constitutional rights for peaceful protest and urged the judiciary to intervene.

In a statement, the farmers' collective claimed the police had arrested "hundreds of farmers including more than one hundred women" and forcibly evicted them from the protest site.

The SKM alleged that the police "had violated the consensus reached with the farmers' leadership on December 2, asking for seven days to allow the "Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to discuss and resolve the demands".

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shiv Hari Meena said that they arrested more than 160 protesters at around 1.30 pm under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The provision allows the police to carry out arrests to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.