Tejashwi Yadav takes jibe at Bihar CM Nitish's Mahila Samvad Yatra, says 'public money being splurged'

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' beginning December 15 and alleged that huge public money was being spurged for the purpose. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of his workers' interaction meet held in Munger, Tejashwi said that a budgetary allocation of Rs 250 crore has been made for the CM's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

"Public money is being splurged. Bureaucracy seems to have given a free hand for indulging in loot. This is against the interest of the people of the state," he said, adding that the demand for a special status to Bihar has been put to the back burner.

The former Deputy Chief Minister also lambasted the JD(U) supremo for his failure to protect the laws providing enhanced quotas for the deprived castes, despite his party being a part of the ruling coalition at the centre and in the state. In response to a media query, Tejashwi reiterated that 200 units of electricity would be given free of cost to consumers across the state if the grand alliance of which RJD is a part, was voted to power in the 2025 assembly elections.