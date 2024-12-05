Devendra Fadnavis to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM for third time

MUMBAI: BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening at a grand ceremony here which would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NCP head Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde are also expected to take oath as deputy chief ministers, sources said.

This is for the third time that Fadnavis (54), an MLA from Nagpur, will be sworn-in as the CM of Maharashtra.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, where elaborate security arrangements have been made for the event.

The formation of the government under Fadnavis comes after two weeks of intense negotiations following the November 20 state assembly polls, the results of which were declared on November 23.

Fadnavis had emerged as the frontrunner for the coveted post following the BJP's strong showing in the elections as it secured 132 seats in the 288-member House.

Together with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition has a commanding majority of 230 seats.