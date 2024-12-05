Man enters set of Salman Khan's upcoming film, threatens his bodyguard using Lawrence Bishnoi's name

MUMBAI: A man was detained after he entered the set of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's upcoming film here and threatened his bodyguard using the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Thursday.

Khan was not present on the set in Shivaji Park area on Wednesday when the incident took place, an official said.

The accused, against whom a non-cognisable or `NC' complaint was registered, is a junior artist working in the film industry, he said.

As he walked onto the set, a bodyguard stopped him and asked what was he doing there, said the police official. They had an argument, and the accused threatened him using Bishnoi's name, as per the complaint.