Shooters planned Salman Khan’s murder before targeting Baba Siddique: Report

The shooters involved in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique reportedly had plans to assassinate actor Salman Khan before targeting Siddique, India Today TV reported, citing sources. This revelation came to light during the questioning of the accused in connection with the high-profile murder case.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12 outside the Bandra East office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. Three assailants fired at him, hitting him twice in the chest. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Sources told India Today TV that during interrogation, the accused disclosed Salman Khan was initially on their hit list. However, they were unable to carry out their plan due to the actor’s robust security arrangements.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the motives and network of the accused.