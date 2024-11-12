Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Mumbai police detain lawyer from Raipur

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained a suspect in relation to the death threats made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, news agency ANI reported. The suspect has been identified as Faizan Khan, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

He is currently being questioned by the cops after allegedly making a threatening call demanding a ransom from the Bollywood star.

According to officials, the caller claimed to be outside Khan’s residence, Mannat, and demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening the actor’s life if his demand was not met.

Alarmed by the call, the Mumbai Police swiftly registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur to investigate the matter. More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.

A case has been registered under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, the suspect, who is a lawyer by profession has denied involvement in the threat. He claimed his phone was stolen on November 2, and the threat call made from his number was part of a larger conspiracy against him.

The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.