Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Mumbai police detain lawyer from Raipur

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained a suspect in relation to the death threats made against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, news agency ANI reported. The suspect has been identified as Faizan Khan, a resident of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
He is currently being questioned by the cops after allegedly making a threatening call demanding a ransom from the Bollywood star.
According to officials, the caller claimed to be outside Khan’s residence, Mannat, and demanded Rs 50 lakh, threatening the actor’s life if his demand was not met.
Alarmed by the call, the Mumbai Police swiftly registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur to investigate the matter. More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.
A case has been registered under sections 308(4) (extortion involving threats of death or serious injury) and 351(3)(4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Meanwhile, the suspect, who is a lawyer by profession has denied involvement in the threat. He claimed his phone was stolen on November 2, and the threat call made from his number was part of a larger conspiracy against him.
The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.
The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.
The police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message.
Both actors have been surrounded by tight security for a while now. Salman was upgraded to Y+ security especially after a firing incident outside his residence in April this year.
This is not the first time, Shah Rukh Khan got a threat call. In October last year too, he received death threats after the success of his films Pathaan and Jawan. The actor had lodged a written complaint with the Maharashtra Police regarding this, after which he was given Y+ security.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)