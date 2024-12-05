UG, PG aspirants can seek admission in any discipline irrespective of subject previously studied: UGC

NEW DELHI: Twice a year admission, multiple entry and exit options, and greater flexibility for admission in any discipline of undergraduate programme or postgraduate are some of the standout aspects of the draft regulations announced on Thursday by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The changes aim to set a new standard for the awarding of UG and PG degrees, ensuring that institutions can meet the diverse needs of today's students.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “The UGC Draft (Minimum Standards of Instructions in the Award of UG and PG Degrees) Regulations 2024 aims to transform higher education in India by introducing greater flexibility, removal of disciplinary regicide, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students.”

He said these regulations facilitate biannual admissions for higher education institutions (HEIs) if they are prepared to introduce them, allowing students to enrol twice yearly – in July/August and January/February.

"The regulations incorporate multiple entry and exit provisions, recognition of prior learning, and the flexibility to pursue two UG/PG programs simultaneously. We have also decoupled eligibility for UG and PG admissions from the rigid discipline-specific requirements of school education," he said.

Under these regulations, he added that students can choose to study in any program irrespective of their past disciplinary qualifications if they demonstrate competency by clearing the relevant entrance examinations.

He further said that recognizing the diverse learning modes promoted by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these regulations provide autonomy to HEIs to determine student attendance requirements, ensuring they align with evolving academic needs.

Moreover, students will now have the option to earn 50% of their credits in their major discipline. In contrast, the remaining credits can be allocated to skill development, apprenticeships, or multidisciplinary subjects, fostering holistic development.

"With these reforms, we ensure that Indian higher education evolves to meet global standards while staying rooted in inclusivity and adaptability to diverse learner needs," he added.