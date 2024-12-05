UG, PG aspirants can seek admission in any discipline irrespective of subject previously studied: UGC

NEW DELHI: Twice a year admission, multiple entry and exit options, and greater flexibility for admission in any discipline of undergraduate programme or postgraduate are some of the standout aspects of the draft regulations announced on Thursday by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The changes aim to set a new standard for the awarding of UG and PG degrees, ensuring that institutions can meet the diverse needs of today's students.
Speaking to The New Indian Express, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar said, “The UGC Draft (Minimum Standards of Instructions in the Award of UG and PG Degrees) Regulations 2024 aims to transform higher education in India by introducing greater flexibility, removal of disciplinary regicide, inclusivity, and multidisciplinary learning opportunities for students.”
He said these regulations facilitate biannual admissions for higher education institutions (HEIs) if they are prepared to introduce them, allowing students to enrol twice yearly – in July/August and January/February.
"The regulations incorporate multiple entry and exit provisions, recognition of prior learning, and the flexibility to pursue two UG/PG programs simultaneously. We have also decoupled eligibility for UG and PG admissions from the rigid discipline-specific requirements of school education," he said.
Under these regulations, he added that students can choose to study in any program irrespective of their past disciplinary qualifications if they demonstrate competency by clearing the relevant entrance examinations.
He further said that recognizing the diverse learning modes promoted by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these regulations provide autonomy to HEIs to determine student attendance requirements, ensuring they align with evolving academic needs.
Moreover, students will now have the option to earn 50% of their credits in their major discipline. In contrast, the remaining credits can be allocated to skill development, apprenticeships, or multidisciplinary subjects, fostering holistic development.
"With these reforms, we ensure that Indian higher education evolves to meet global standards while staying rooted in inclusivity and adaptability to diverse learner needs," he added.
The draft also states that irrespective of the disciplines taken by a student in class 12 or UG, a student is eligible for admission in any discipline of the UG programme or PG programme if the student qualifies for the National or university-level entrance examination in the discipline of the UG/PG programme.
Considering the diverse learning modes and holistic and multidisciplinary learning opportunities suggested by NEP 2020, HEIs shall decide on the minimum attendance requirement of students in different programmes with the approval of their statutory bodies.
An undergraduate degree lasts three or four years, and a postgraduate degree generally lasts one or two years.
However, the duration of an undergraduate degree can be shorter or longer. Key provisions of the Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) are applicable only at the undergraduate level.
HEIs can earmark up to 10% of sanctioned intake for ADP with no cap for EDP.
The HEI-constituted committee will evaluate a student's credit-completing potential based on their performance in the first or second semester and make recommendations.
Also, students shall have the option to choose ADP/EDP either at the end of the first semester or the second semester and not beyond that.
In the ADP/EDP, students will follow the same curriculum content and total credits prescribed for the programme for a standard duration. The only change will be in the duration of the programme.
The number of courses to be completed in each semester will be more or less according to the duration opted by the students, the draft said.
The ADP and EDP degrees will contain a self-contained note stating that the academic requirements required in a standard duration have been completed in a shortened or extended duration.
Students completing a four-year undergraduate degree (Hons./Hons. with Research) in relevant subjects (level 6, e.g. B.Sc. Hons. in Physics, B.Sc. Hons. in Biology, B.Sc. Hons. in Mathematics) and students completing a four-year undergraduate degree (level 6, e.g. B.E., B. Tech., etc.) shall be eligible for the 2-year/4 semester postgraduate programme (level 7, e.g. M.E., M.Tech. etc.), the draft stated.
The draft also said that if the HEIs fail to comply with the regulations, action will be taken.
In the first step, the Commission shall constitute an enquiry committee to investigate the violations. Suppose the Commission's enquiry committee establishes the violations, then in that case, the HEI shall be either debarred from participating in UGC schemes, debarred from offering degree programmes, or debarred from offering ODL and online mode programmes. They can also be removed from the list of HEIs maintained under Section 2(f) and 12B of UGC Act 1956.
Furthermore, UGC may take additional punitive actions per the Commission's decision on a case-to-case basis.
"Government departments, private organizations, and recruiting agencies like UPSC/State Service Commission, etc., should treat the degrees from ADP and EDP on par with degrees with standard duration," it added.