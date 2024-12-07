Amid royal dispute, Udaipur's Eklingji temple introduces dress code for women devotees

In addition to the implementation of these new regulations, the temple has found itself in the spotlight due to a royal family dispute that has garnered public attention. The controversy centers around Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, heir to the former royal family of Mewar, and his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, a BJP MLA from Nathdwara. The dispute began following the passing of Mahendra Singh Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh’s father. Following Mahendra Singh's death, Vishvaraj Singh was crowned as the Diwan of Mewar, a title traditionally conferred as a representative of Lord Ekling Nath, the deity believed to reign over Mewar.

Arvind Singh Mewar contested this succession, arguing that he was the rightful heir to the royal family's assets. According to family tradition, the management of the Mewar royal trust had been entrusted to Arvind Singh’s father, who also oversaw the royal seat of Udaipur. Arvind Singh claimed this established his and his son Lakshyaraj Singh’s right to the royal legacy.

Tensions heightened when Vishvaraj Singh attempted to visit the Eklingji Mahadev Temple following his coronation. Arvind Singh Mewar, asserting his control over the property through the family trust, took measures to block Vishvaraj’s entry by closing the gates of the City Palace with police security present. The situation grew tense, with both sides standing firm in their positions.

After two days of escalating tension and reports of violence, both parties ultimately reached an agreement regarding Vishvaraj Singh's visit to the temple.

The dual narratives of the temple’s new regulations and the royal family dispute highlight the deep cultural and historical significance of the Eklingji Temple. It remains a center of devotion while also serving as a backdrop for contemporary conflicts that reflect the ongoing complexities of heritage and tradition in Udaipur.