Farmers protest: SC rejects plea seeking to clear road blockade on Punjab highways

The Supreme Court on Monday in its order refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and other governments to remove restrictions on farmers’ protests, and also ensure that all the National Highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan, while refusing to entertain the plea of social activist Gaurav Luthra, noted that already one PIL was pending on the same issue before it.

"The same matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue," Justice Kant said.

During the hearing on Monday, the apex court said, this court has already taken some initiatives. Despite that, you file this petition. "The impression is someone is here to play for the gallery, for publicity litigation," the top court added.

The petitioner, Luthra's lawyer, said that all constructive steps have been taken by your Lordships to deal with the grievances of farmers. But my only prayer is regarding the plight of commuters also.

To this, the apex court said, we were aware of everything. "It's not that he (petitioner) alone is the conscious keeper of society and rest are not aware. Don't file repeated petitions. If you want to assist in pending PIL, you are most welcome" Justice Kant said and granted him liberty to counsel for the petitioner to assist the court on the date fixed (in the pending PIL).

The protesting farmers had planned to enter Delhi on December 6, 2024, but suspended their march after police fired tear gas to disperse the gathering.

The ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march resumed on Sunday but was halted again due to similar police action.