Ragging incidents in medical colleges on the rise, NMC vows strict action

NEW DELHI: Taking a serious note of ragging incidents in medical colleges, which have also led to students taking the extreme step, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has asked all institutions to implement robust anti-ragging mechanisms, failing which strict action will be taken.

In a notice to the principals and deans of all medical colleges and institutions, NMC Secretary B Srinivas referred to a notice issued by the Postgraduate Medical Board (PGMEB) on ragging incidents. "All concerned stakeholders are requested to take note of the same kindly,” he said in a notice issued on December 9.

He was referring to a notice issued by Dr Vijay Oza, President, PGMEB and Chairman, on December 9.

In his notice, Dr Oza said, “The NMC has taken serious cognisance of ragging incidents, including the recent tragic event at GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Dharpur, involving the death of an 18-year-old first-year MBBS student.”

“This incident has attracted significant attention from the media and has been reported to the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline. Such occurrences highlight the urgent need for stringent implementation of anti-ragging measures to ensure students' safety and well-being. Ragging violates physical, moral and legal boundaries, and such incidents severely tarnish the reputation of academic institutions,” he said.

He was referring to the death by suicide of a first-year student, Anil Methania, who passed away after allegedly being subjected to a ragging incident by senior students in the medical college in Gujarat. According to reports, he was forced to stand for three hours as part of an "introduction" by third-year students. After enduring the prolonged standing, Anil had collapsed and lost consciousness.

Dr Oza said the NMC continues to receive numerous complaints regarding ragging involving Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) students, and these complaints include cases of mental harassment and even instances leading to suicide.

In his letter, he strongly urged all medical colleges and institutions to implement robust anti-ragging mechanisms outlined in the Regulations 2021. He said they should constitute and activate anti-ragging squads to monitor and identify ragging activities.

"Ensure widespread awareness among faculty, staff, and students about anti-ragging policies. Submit annual anti-ragging reports promptly and establish a safe and conducive learning environment free from any form of harassment," he said.

“Non-compliance with these regulations will be dealt with strictly, as per the provisions of the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions Regulations, 2021,” he added.

Dr Oza said reports of ragging are received through the NMC’s Anti-Ragging Cell (antiragging@nmc.org.in), the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline, and social and print media.

Disorderly conduct, teasing, coercion, and undisciplined activities are commonly reported acts. The NMC regularly engages with medical institutions through video conferences to address these concerns, he added.

The NMC issued Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions Regulations on November 18, 2021.

The regulations include the duties and responsibilities of institutions to prohibit and prevent ragging, specific measures to prohibit ragging, preventive measures to stop ragging within campuses, and the role of Anti-Ragging Squads in identifying indirect evidence of ragging.

Despite these clear regulations, lapses in compliance have been observed, including inadequate monitoring mechanisms, the absence of Anti-Ragging Squads, failure to submit Annual Anti-Ragging Reports, and insufficient steps to eradicate ragging effectively.

“Such non-compliance undermines the regulatory framework and poses a risk to students' safety and institutional integrity,” Dr Oza said.

Apart from the Gujarat incident, a BDS student of Narayana Dental College died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of the college building in Chintareddypalem near Nellore City in Andhra Pradesh in August this year.

The family of the deceased alleged that Pradeep had taken the extreme step as he was unable to bear the ragging and sexual harassment at the hands of his seniors.

According to NMC, in the past five years, 122 medical students, including 64 MBBS and 58 postgraduates, died by suicide due to various reasons.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.