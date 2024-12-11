Honouring the visionary legacy of SM Krishna

It is with deep sorrow, we bid farewell to SM Krishna, a remarkable leader, visionary reformer, and a trailblazer whose transformative contributions have shaped the trajectory of Karnataka and India. Krishna was a statesman par excellence, whose six-decade long political career embodied progressive leadership, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

I had the privilege of witnessing his exceptional leadership firsthand. As part of the Vision Group on Biotechnology, I collaborated with him on groundbreaking policies that propelled Karnataka to the forefront of the global biotechnology landscape. His foresight set a benchmark for governance, fostering collaboration among industry leaders, policymakers, and academicians to shape transformative policies.

A leader of the people

Krishna’s life was a testament to the power of visionary leadership rooted in empathy and service. Deeply rooted in his upbringing in Mandya, he often drew upon these experiences to craft policies centred on inclusivity and equity. Despite his towering presence in public life, he remained approachable, earning admiration and respect from across all walks of life.

He was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife, Prema, and a proud father to his daughters, Malavika and Shambhavi. With his warm and gregarious nature, he cultivated a wide and cherished circle of friends His ability to balance the demands of public service with his personal values made him not only a leader of great intellect but also a man of immense heart and humility.